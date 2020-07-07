Rent Calculator
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
968 Duxberry Ave
968 Duxberry Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Columbus
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location
968 Duxberry Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden
Amenities
w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Three bedroom and one bath single family ranch style home. Large fenced backyard with off street parking. New carpet, new appliances. Residents pay electric, gas, and water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 968 Duxberry Ave have any available units?
968 Duxberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 968 Duxberry Ave have?
Some of 968 Duxberry Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Amenities section
.
Is 968 Duxberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
968 Duxberry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 Duxberry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 968 Duxberry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 968 Duxberry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 968 Duxberry Ave offers parking.
Does 968 Duxberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 968 Duxberry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 Duxberry Ave have a pool?
No, 968 Duxberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 968 Duxberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 968 Duxberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 968 Duxberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 968 Duxberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
