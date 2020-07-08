8765 Olenbrook Drive

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Nice 3 BR 2 1/2 bath home in Olentangy schools, Drive by and get a jump on the competition. Home will be available to view April 26th. Kitchen has newer appliances, fenced back yard, and a 2 car garage. Qualifications include 650 credit score for all adults, household income over $5000/mo, no past evictions or section 8. Apply via website at http://austenestates.com. for questions about the property call 614-344-1129



***We do not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. We would never ask you to wire money or accept cash or take the key after your showing to move-in.Please be cautious of scammers and only rent through http://austenestates.com***

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.