857 Wilson Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:00 PM

857 Wilson Avenue

Location

857 Wilson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This incredible unit has been rehabbed from top to bottom and in a fast growing area just east of Children's Hospital. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus added office/den space. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full basement, first floor laundry, privacy fenced in backyard, and central air. This unit has a master suite with cathedral ceilings and walk in shower. Hurry to come see this amazing unit. Call 614-505-5808 for a private showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Wilson Avenue have any available units?
857 Wilson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 857 Wilson Avenue have?
Some of 857 Wilson Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 857 Wilson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
857 Wilson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Wilson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 857 Wilson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 857 Wilson Avenue offer parking?
No, 857 Wilson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 857 Wilson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Wilson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Wilson Avenue have a pool?
No, 857 Wilson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 857 Wilson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 857 Wilson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Wilson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Wilson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

