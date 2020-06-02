857 Wilson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This incredible unit has been rehabbed from top to bottom and in a fast growing area just east of Children's Hospital. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus added office/den space. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full basement, first floor laundry, privacy fenced in backyard, and central air. This unit has a master suite with cathedral ceilings and walk in shower. Hurry to come see this amazing unit. Call 614-505-5808 for a private showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.