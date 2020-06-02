857 Wilson Avenue

Amenities
This incredible unit has been rehabbed from top to bottom and in a fast growing area just east of Children's Hospital. 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths plus added office/den space. Hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, full basement, first floor laundry, privacy fenced in backyard, and central air. This unit has a master suite with cathedral ceilings and walk in shower. Hurry to come see this amazing unit. Call 614-505-5808 for a private showing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.