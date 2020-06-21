851 Kingsford Road - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space. Active, private landlords are constantly improving the property and its surroundings. 1 off-street parking space included. No pets allowed.

