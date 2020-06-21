All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:44 PM

851 Kingsford Road - A

851 Kingsford Road · (614) 664-7797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

851 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Holly Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully updated 2 bed, 1 bath apartment available for rent! Come join the 4 unit building to be a part of a small community where you can get to know your neighbors. Freshly painted walls and updated appliances adorn your living space. Active, private landlords are constantly improving the property and its surroundings. 1 off-street parking space included. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Kingsford Road - A have any available units?
851 Kingsford Road - A has a unit available for $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 851 Kingsford Road - A have?
Some of 851 Kingsford Road - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Kingsford Road - A currently offering any rent specials?
851 Kingsford Road - A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Kingsford Road - A pet-friendly?
No, 851 Kingsford Road - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 851 Kingsford Road - A offer parking?
Yes, 851 Kingsford Road - A does offer parking.
Does 851 Kingsford Road - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Kingsford Road - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Kingsford Road - A have a pool?
No, 851 Kingsford Road - A does not have a pool.
Does 851 Kingsford Road - A have accessible units?
No, 851 Kingsford Road - A does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Kingsford Road - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 851 Kingsford Road - A does not have units with dishwashers.
