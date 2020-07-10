841 Kingsford Road - C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking

Ask me about our rental specials!!!



2 bedroom one bath second-floor apartment, window AC unit, offstreet parking



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be 3 times the amount of rent. Sorry, No Section 8!

Rent is $675.00 per month, $675.00 security deposit.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district and payment of all utilities. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements.