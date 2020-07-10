All apartments in Columbus
841 Kingsford Road - C

841 Kingsford Road · No Longer Available
Location

841 Kingsford Road, Columbus, OH 43204
Holly Hill

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Ask me about our rental specials!!!

2 bedroom one bath second-floor apartment, window AC unit, offstreet parking

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. Eviction is an automatic disqualification. Net household salary needs to be 3 times the amount of rent. Sorry, No Section 8!
Rent is $675.00 per month, $675.00 security deposit.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district and payment of all utilities. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT S4RE.COM Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs, W2's, bank statements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have any available units?
841 Kingsford Road - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 841 Kingsford Road - C currently offering any rent specials?
841 Kingsford Road - C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Kingsford Road - C pet-friendly?
No, 841 Kingsford Road - C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C offer parking?
Yes, 841 Kingsford Road - C offers parking.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Kingsford Road - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have a pool?
No, 841 Kingsford Road - C does not have a pool.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have accessible units?
No, 841 Kingsford Road - C does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Kingsford Road - C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Kingsford Road - C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 841 Kingsford Road - C has units with air conditioning.

