Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

836 Park St Available 07/10/19 Victorian Village - Short North House W Detached Garage and Fenced Yard - Wonderful ''Park Street'' arts & crafts style home. Large front porch, beautiful floors, fireplace & staircase. Updated kitchen with Corian counter tops & walk in pantry. Bay window in dining room. 1st floor office or den (could also be 1st floor bedroom) w/ wall of closets & large window looking out to the exceptional rear yard. Upstairs hall linen closet with built ins, 3 huge bedrooms with good closets. Big updated bath with double sinks, jetted tub, & access to a screened porch overlooking back yard. Separately heated & cooled finished 3rd floor with wall of closets & updated bath. Paneled rec room in basement, updated mechanicals, lushly landscaped back yard, oversized 2 car garage & concrete pad for an off street parking space.



(RLNE3349884)