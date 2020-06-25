All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

831 Gilbert Street

Location

831 Gilbert Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Southern Orchards

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Love to entertain? This nearly 2400sf revitalized home in Southern Orchards is perfect for you. This rare find has masterfully blended historic preservation with modern presentation. You'll love the new contemporary hardwood & color scheme! On the entry level, the invitingly open floor plan is waiting for friends and family to enjoy. The property also offers, a 2nd story laundry, rear 2nd level entry, walk in closet/5th bedroom, AND partially finished basement/6th bedroom. In back, a patio & large privacy fenced yard & 2 car garage! High tech security system with camera & mobile app control! Conveniently located just 5 minutes from Nationwide Childrens Hospital, German Village & more! Great for roommates and/or Airbnb! Landlord is open to some further changes to meet tenants needs too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Gilbert Street have any available units?
831 Gilbert Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 831 Gilbert Street have?
Some of 831 Gilbert Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Gilbert Street currently offering any rent specials?
831 Gilbert Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Gilbert Street pet-friendly?
No, 831 Gilbert Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 831 Gilbert Street offer parking?
Yes, 831 Gilbert Street offers parking.
Does 831 Gilbert Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 831 Gilbert Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Gilbert Street have a pool?
No, 831 Gilbert Street does not have a pool.
Does 831 Gilbert Street have accessible units?
No, 831 Gilbert Street does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Gilbert Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Gilbert Street has units with dishwashers.
