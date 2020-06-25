831 Gilbert Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Love to entertain? This nearly 2400sf revitalized home in Southern Orchards is perfect for you. This rare find has masterfully blended historic preservation with modern presentation. You'll love the new contemporary hardwood & color scheme! On the entry level, the invitingly open floor plan is waiting for friends and family to enjoy. The property also offers, a 2nd story laundry, rear 2nd level entry, walk in closet/5th bedroom, AND partially finished basement/6th bedroom. In back, a patio & large privacy fenced yard & 2 car garage! High tech security system with camera & mobile app control! Conveniently located just 5 minutes from Nationwide Childrens Hospital, German Village & more! Great for roommates and/or Airbnb! Landlord is open to some further changes to meet tenants needs too!