Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful three level town home in Italian Village. This town-home features plenty of living space, natural light, balcony, oversized one car garage, and high end finishes.Easy access to the Short North, Arena District, and OSU. Perfect rental opportunity for room mates (each room has a full bath), that want to be near all that downtown Columbus has to offer.