All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 820 Grand Cayman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
820 Grand Cayman Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:42 PM

820 Grand Cayman Drive

820 Grand Bahama Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1106828
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

820 Grand Bahama Drive, Columbus, OH 43085
Worthington Village North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1056 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!!
Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, washer/ dryer hook up, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom. On site there is a clubhouse, fitness room & swimming pool. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.

For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com
Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have any available units?
820 Grand Cayman Drive has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have?
Some of 820 Grand Cayman Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Grand Cayman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Grand Cayman Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Grand Cayman Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Grand Cayman Drive is pet friendly.
Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 820 Grand Cayman Drive does offer parking.
Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Grand Cayman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have a pool?
Yes, 820 Grand Cayman Drive has a pool.
Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Grand Cayman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Grand Cayman Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Grand Cayman Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 820 Grand Cayman Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Lofts Columbus
2211 Dublin Road
Columbus, OH 43228
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity