820 Grand Cayman Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

LEASING SPECIAL: First Month’s Rent Free with A 18 Month Lease!!!!!

Check out this hot listing in Worthington Woods Condominiums! Featuring 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and 1056 sq. ft. of living space packed full of great features like a fully equipped kitchen, washer/ dryer hook up, and a double vanity in the upstairs bathroom. On site there is a clubhouse, fitness room & swimming pool. Garage Rental is available for $75 extra a month. Cats and Dogs under 30lbs. are welcome for an additional $50 per month. No pet deposit required.



For More Information Check Out Our Website www.rentals2020.com

Or Contact Cynthia Dawson 614-538-1717



Contact us to schedule a showing.