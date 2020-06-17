75 North Huron Avenue

Amenities
Now offering 1-month free!
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors, fireplace and tons of natural light! Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops! Second floor laundry and barns doors in the Owner suite. Less than a mile to Westgate Park. Nice back yard with a 2 car garage. Full basement. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.