743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area. Total renovation throughout! Offers 5 great sized bedrooms (3 upstairs and two down), 2 full baths (1 up and 1 down), huge laundry room with washer and dryer provided, open kitchen with all brand new cabinetry, brand new appliances, brand new counter tops, 2 living rooms, vaulted ceiling, great hardwood floors, numerous ceiling fans, HUGE fenced in back yard, back yard and side paver patio, on and off street parking, and so much more! Don't wait on this one!



Home has brand new furnace, central air, and windows so the efficiency of this home is phenomenal!



Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water use. Owner handles lawn care.



Pets are accepted with a refundable $250 pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee.



(RLNE2216780)