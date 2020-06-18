All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 743 Harley Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
743 Harley Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

743 Harley Dr.

743 Harley Drive · (614) 207-5757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

743 Harley Drive, Columbus, OH 43202
Riverview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 743 Harley Dr. · Avail. Aug 14

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
743 Harley Dr. Available 08/14/20 5 Bedroom- OSU Campus - Now accepting applications for Fall 2020- This place is awesome!! Fantastic location behind the University village area. Total renovation throughout! Offers 5 great sized bedrooms (3 upstairs and two down), 2 full baths (1 up and 1 down), huge laundry room with washer and dryer provided, open kitchen with all brand new cabinetry, brand new appliances, brand new counter tops, 2 living rooms, vaulted ceiling, great hardwood floors, numerous ceiling fans, HUGE fenced in back yard, back yard and side paver patio, on and off street parking, and so much more! Don't wait on this one!

Home has brand new furnace, central air, and windows so the efficiency of this home is phenomenal!

Tenants responsible for gas, electric, and water use. Owner handles lawn care.

Pets are accepted with a refundable $250 pet deposit and $50/mo pet fee.

(RLNE2216780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 Harley Dr. have any available units?
743 Harley Dr. has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 Harley Dr. have?
Some of 743 Harley Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 Harley Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
743 Harley Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 Harley Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 743 Harley Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 743 Harley Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 743 Harley Dr. does offer parking.
Does 743 Harley Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 743 Harley Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 Harley Dr. have a pool?
No, 743 Harley Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 743 Harley Dr. have accessible units?
No, 743 Harley Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 743 Harley Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 743 Harley Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 743 Harley Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
Fox & Hounds
1075 Weybridge Road
Columbus, OH 43220
250 High
250 South High St
Columbus, OH 43215
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity