74 E Lane Ave
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

74 E Lane Ave

74 East Lane Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

74 East Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indiana Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
74 E Lane Ave Available 08/01/20 7 Bedroom North OSU Campus - This huge, historic home will be ideal for you and your roommates. With the capacity to comfortably house seven people, this place has plenty of room to spare! A great front porch starts off this property, and the roomy foyer with natural woodwork is very appealing. Brand new kitchen features all new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and kitchen island. There are large living room accented by decorative fireplace, and the basement contains a bedroom,with an extra kitchen. Two full baths are within, one with a massive Jacuzzi. The bedrooms are roomy and closeted, and 4th floor has another bedroom, living space, and a half bath. Washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and off-street parking make this property very popular. Dont forget to call today to ask about this close-to-campus house!

(RLNE1857149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 E Lane Ave have any available units?
74 E Lane Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 E Lane Ave have?
Some of 74 E Lane Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 E Lane Ave currently offering any rent specials?
74 E Lane Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 E Lane Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 74 E Lane Ave is pet friendly.
Does 74 E Lane Ave offer parking?
Yes, 74 E Lane Ave offers parking.
Does 74 E Lane Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 E Lane Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 E Lane Ave have a pool?
No, 74 E Lane Ave does not have a pool.
Does 74 E Lane Ave have accessible units?
No, 74 E Lane Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 74 E Lane Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 74 E Lane Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

