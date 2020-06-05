All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
726 Reinhard Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

726 Reinhard Avenue

726 Reinhard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

726 Reinhard Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Reinhard Avenue have any available units?
726 Reinhard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 726 Reinhard Avenue have?
Some of 726 Reinhard Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 726 Reinhard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
726 Reinhard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Reinhard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 726 Reinhard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 726 Reinhard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 726 Reinhard Avenue offers parking.
Does 726 Reinhard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Reinhard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Reinhard Avenue have a pool?
No, 726 Reinhard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 726 Reinhard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 726 Reinhard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Reinhard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 726 Reinhard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
