Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:22 PM

7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive

7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive, Columbus, OH 43068
East Broad

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
GORGEOUS HOME IN A BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Reynoldsburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Stainless Steel Appliances, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Patio, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Two Car Garage. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. Apply today for a FREE APPLICATION!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have any available units?
7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have?
Some of 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Reynolds Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

