All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 71 McMillen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
71 McMillen Ave.
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:17 PM

71 McMillen Ave.

71 Mc Millen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

71 Mc Millen Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
71 McMillen Ave. Available 08/19/20 - Central A/C, Washer and Dryer in Unit, Dishwasher, Off-Street Parking, Porch/Patio

(RLNE4667718)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 McMillen Ave. have any available units?
71 McMillen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 McMillen Ave. have?
Some of 71 McMillen Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 McMillen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
71 McMillen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 McMillen Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. offers parking.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have a pool?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 71 McMillen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 71 McMillen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 71 McMillen Ave. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Rosebrook Village
6566 Rosemeadows Dr
Columbus, OH 43068
The Abigail
369 E Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43213
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing