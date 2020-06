Amenities

1100 Square foot, 2 bedroom apartment available ASAP! This would be a 9 month lease from September-May, rent is $995/month. Water is $15/month, and electric bill is typically around $80/month. Must undergo rental history check and be in good standing. Within 7 miles of Easton Town Center, beautiful new community of Emerson Park apartments.