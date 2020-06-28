All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 27 2020 at 3:33 PM

6807 Metuchen Place

6807 Metuchen Place
Location

6807 Metuchen Place, Columbus, OH 43068
Independence Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Freshly Painted and Renovated Home in Reynoldsburg, Ohio! Right when you pull up to this 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home you are greeted with a nice front porch! When you walk in you are surprised with how spacious and open this home is. The home features low baring windows! Perfect for pets to look out from. There are vaulted ceilings in the living area and kitchen. The kitchen has a huge breakfast bar and a ton of counter space! This is an eat in kitchen as well. There is a second living area in the lower level and a half bathroom. The home does have a fully fenced in yard including a storage shed! This home will go fast so don't miss out!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6807 Metuchen Place have any available units?
6807 Metuchen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6807 Metuchen Place currently offering any rent specials?
6807 Metuchen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6807 Metuchen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6807 Metuchen Place is pet friendly.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place offer parking?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not offer parking.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place have a pool?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not have a pool.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place have accessible units?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6807 Metuchen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6807 Metuchen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
