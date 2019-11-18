All apartments in Columbus
68 E Patterson Ave

68 East Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

68 East Patterson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
68 E Patterson Ave Available 08/01/20 $50 Per Person Signing Discount - Beautiful multi-level home with large backyard and front porch. Spacious living space with ceramic tile in both kitchen and baths. This house also includes a washer and dryer.

(RLNE5553654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 68 E Patterson Ave have any available units?
68 E Patterson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 68 E Patterson Ave have?
Some of 68 E Patterson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 68 E Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
68 E Patterson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 68 E Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 68 E Patterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 68 E Patterson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 68 E Patterson Ave offers parking.
Does 68 E Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 68 E Patterson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 68 E Patterson Ave have a pool?
No, 68 E Patterson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 68 E Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 68 E Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 68 E Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 68 E Patterson Ave has units with dishwashers.

