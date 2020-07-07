All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

664 S Champion Avenue

664 South Champion Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

664 South Champion Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Livingston Park North

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely restored home in the beautiful Old Oaks District just minutes from Nationwide Children's and downtown Columbus. This home has an open concept sharing the kitchen, living room and dining room space. This beautiful home has been updated with new luxury vinyl plank flooring, upstairs carpet, stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, security system and keypad door lock, and sturdy faux-wood cordless blinds. Flat water fee of $40 per month. Security system is included for $35 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 664 S Champion Avenue have any available units?
664 S Champion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 664 S Champion Avenue have?
Some of 664 S Champion Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 664 S Champion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
664 S Champion Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 664 S Champion Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 664 S Champion Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 664 S Champion Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 664 S Champion Avenue offers parking.
Does 664 S Champion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 664 S Champion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 664 S Champion Avenue have a pool?
No, 664 S Champion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 664 S Champion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 664 S Champion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 664 S Champion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 664 S Champion Avenue has units with dishwashers.

