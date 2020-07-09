66 E. 4th Ave.

All apartments in Columbus
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

Location

66 East Fourth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/20efdc0091 ---- &bull; Four bedroom one and a half bathroom single family home. &bull; Spacious kitchen eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. &bull; Hickory hardwood floors throughout the property. &bull; Off street parking provided. &bull; Washer dryer hookups provided. &bull; Short walk to Short North district for dining and entertainment. &bull; Short walk to the COTA bus line. &bull; Pet friendly welcoming cats and dogs. Only 1 pet is permitted at this property. &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Cats and dogs are permitted. No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No smoking. Section 8 Policy: No section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Mixed Parking: Off street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Washer Dryer Hookups Property Type: House Utilities Included: None Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: Tenant responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 2-3 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: Typically 1 year Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after lease signing for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* &bull; Who am I renting from? &bull; RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 E. 4th Ave. have any available units?
66 E. 4th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 66 E. 4th Ave. have?
Some of 66 E. 4th Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 E. 4th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
66 E. 4th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 E. 4th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 66 E. 4th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 66 E. 4th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 66 E. 4th Ave. offers parking.
Does 66 E. 4th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 E. 4th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 E. 4th Ave. have a pool?
No, 66 E. 4th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 66 E. 4th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 66 E. 4th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 66 E. 4th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 66 E. 4th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

