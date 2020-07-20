You won't want to miss this great home located in Riverside Green - Dublin schools! This home is ideal for entertaining! 2 car attached garage doubles as additional living space... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134292 Property Id 134292
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have any available units?
6566 Strathcona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have?
Some of 6566 Strathcona Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6566 Strathcona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6566 Strathcona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6566 Strathcona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue offers parking.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have a pool?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue has units with dishwashers.