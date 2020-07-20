All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6566 Strathcona Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
6566 Strathcona Avenue
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

6566 Strathcona Avenue

6566 Strathcona Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Riverside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6566 Strathcona Avenue, Columbus, OH 43017
Riverside

Amenities

dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 4 bed room - Property Id: 134292

You won't want to miss this great home located in Riverside Green - Dublin schools! This home is ideal for entertaining! 2 car attached garage doubles as additional living space...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134292
Property Id 134292

(RLNE4991085)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have any available units?
6566 Strathcona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have?
Some of 6566 Strathcona Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6566 Strathcona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6566 Strathcona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6566 Strathcona Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue offers parking.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have a pool?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6566 Strathcona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6566 Strathcona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6566 Strathcona Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgestone
2640 Lakebridge Ln
Columbus, OH 43026
Tapestry Park Polaris
860 Candlelite Lane
Columbus, OH 43035
King Avenue Apartments
1428 King Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
TGM Meadow View
3300 W Dublin Granville Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Creekbend
1048 Regentshire Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing