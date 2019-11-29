6528 Crab Apple Dr

Amenities

Available 02/10/20 1 bed and 2 bath condo with finished basement



Move-in ready spacious 1 bedroom has brand new carpet throughout plus new wood laminate flooring in the Kitchen. Master bedroom has double closets and en suite bath plus two additional large closets upstairs for extra storage. Kitchen includes all appliances and ample cabinet space. Lower level is finished with a half bath and a room that is perfect for rec room or a home office or second bedroom

No Dogs Allowed



