6528 Crab Apple Dr

6528 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH 43110 White Ash
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
extra storage
Available 02/10/20 1 bed and 2 bath condo with finished basement - Property Id: 203011
Move-in ready spacious 1 bedroom has brand new carpet throughout plus new wood laminate flooring in the Kitchen. Master bedroom has double closets and en suite bath plus two additional large closets upstairs for extra storage. Kitchen includes all appliances and ample cabinet space. Lower level is finished with a half bath and a room that is perfect for rec room or a home office or second bedroom Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203011 Property Id 203011
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5470285)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
