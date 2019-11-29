All apartments in Columbus
6528 Crab Apple Dr

6528 Crab Apple Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6528 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH 43110
Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Available 02/10/20 1 bed and 2 bath condo with finished basement - Property Id: 203011

Move-in ready spacious 1 bedroom has brand new carpet throughout plus new wood laminate flooring in the Kitchen. Master bedroom has double closets and en suite bath plus two additional large closets upstairs for extra storage. Kitchen includes all appliances and ample cabinet space. Lower level is finished with a half bath and a room that is perfect for rec room or a home office or second bedroom
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/203011
Property Id 203011

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5470285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have any available units?
6528 Crab Apple Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have?
Some of 6528 Crab Apple Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6528 Crab Apple Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6528 Crab Apple Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6528 Crab Apple Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6528 Crab Apple Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr offer parking?
No, 6528 Crab Apple Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6528 Crab Apple Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have a pool?
No, 6528 Crab Apple Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have accessible units?
No, 6528 Crab Apple Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6528 Crab Apple Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6528 Crab Apple Dr has units with dishwashers.

