Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated

NEW! Updated 3 BR Craftsman - Open floor plan perfect for entertaining! This home has been completely renovated with modern updates while keeping original charm. First floor half bathroom, butlers pantry and large basement for storage! 2nd floor has 3 bedrooms, a full bathroom, and washer/dryer hookup! Fenced in backyard with detached 2 car garage. Everything you need!



