2 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME! NEW CARPET, NICE INTERIOR FRESHLY PAINTED WALLS, SEPARATE FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, LARGE OPEN ROOMS AND A NICE SIZE CORNER LOT IS WHAT AWAITS YOU AT THIS HILLTOP HOME. CONTACT US TODAY FOR YOUR PERSONAL TOUR.

WE JUST INSTALLED THE NEW CARPET WHICH WE HAVE NOT TAKEN THE NEW PHOTOS. THOSE WILL BE ADDED LATER TODAY.



No Cats Allowed



