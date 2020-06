Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special 1 month free when signing a 22 month lease**



Tour this beautifully updated duplex. Inside, beautiful tile floors with stone and freshly painted walls, crisp white trim & solid doors. Lots of space on the main level in living & dining areas. Great kitchen at the rear of the home. Upstairs, Gorgeous updated bath, 3 bedrooms with large windows & lots of natural light.

Contact us to schedule a showing.