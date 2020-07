Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms Single Family Home - Galloway, OH - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in Galloway Ridge. Southwestern School District. New Flooring throughout. Kitchen features center island and brand new stainless steel appliances and opens to Eating Space and Living Room. First floor Laundry. Master Suite has a full bath and spacious walk-in closet. Partially finished Basement with additional crawl space for storage. Back deck and patio. 2 car attached garage. Convenient to shopping and I-270.



No Pets Allowed



