5841 Empire Mills Run

This home features a 3 Bedroom 3 bath home with plenty of space 1986 SF in Canal Winchester! The home is located in a quiet neighborhood and plenty of things to do in a short distance! On the upper floor there is an open concept Kitchen and dining area which is connected to the living room which has a ceiling fan. The kitchen has a huge pantry! Going down the hall to the left is another closet and to the right is the first full bathroom. Then we have the nice sized master with a full bathroom. There are two other rooms upstairs as well that are a great size for anyone! Going downstairs to the right is the two car attached garage then we have a finished lower level and another full bathroom attached. Then a huge backyard. Perfect for entertaining or being outside!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

