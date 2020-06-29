All apartments in Columbus
5841 Empire Mills Run
Last updated June 1 2020 at 1:50 PM

5841 Empire Mills Run

5841 Empire Mills Run · No Longer Available
Location

5841 Empire Mills Run, Columbus, OH 43110
White Ash

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This home features a 3 Bedroom 3 bath home with plenty of space 1986 SF in Canal Winchester! The home is located in a quiet neighborhood and plenty of things to do in a short distance! On the upper floor there is an open concept Kitchen and dining area which is connected to the living room which has a ceiling fan. The kitchen has a huge pantry! Going down the hall to the left is another closet and to the right is the first full bathroom. Then we have the nice sized master with a full bathroom. There are two other rooms upstairs as well that are a great size for anyone! Going downstairs to the right is the two car attached garage then we have a finished lower level and another full bathroom attached. Then a huge backyard. Perfect for entertaining or being outside!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have any available units?
5841 Empire Mills Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5841 Empire Mills Run currently offering any rent specials?
5841 Empire Mills Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5841 Empire Mills Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 5841 Empire Mills Run is pet friendly.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run offer parking?
Yes, 5841 Empire Mills Run offers parking.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5841 Empire Mills Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have a pool?
No, 5841 Empire Mills Run does not have a pool.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have accessible units?
No, 5841 Empire Mills Run does not have accessible units.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 5841 Empire Mills Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5841 Empire Mills Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 5841 Empire Mills Run does not have units with air conditioning.
