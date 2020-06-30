5586 Spring River Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dublin home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage. First floor master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, gas log fireplace, cathedral ceilings and first floor laundry with stackable washer and dryer included. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Additional storage available over garage and under stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. Columbus Schools. 1900 for 1 year. 1800 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.