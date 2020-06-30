All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5586 Spring River Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5586 Spring River Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 9:55 AM

5586 Spring River Avenue

5586 Spring River Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5586 Spring River Avenue, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Dublin home with bonus space in the loft and 2 car attached garage. First floor master suite with double basin vanity and large walk-in closet. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, gas log fireplace, cathedral ceilings and first floor laundry with stackable washer and dryer included. Upstairs bedrooms also feature large closets. Additional storage available over garage and under stairs. Lawn care, snow removal and trash included and tenants allowed use of community pool, fitness facility, clubhouse and playground. Columbus Schools. 1900 for 1 year. 1800 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5586 Spring River Avenue have any available units?
5586 Spring River Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5586 Spring River Avenue have?
Some of 5586 Spring River Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5586 Spring River Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5586 Spring River Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5586 Spring River Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5586 Spring River Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5586 Spring River Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5586 Spring River Avenue offers parking.
Does 5586 Spring River Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5586 Spring River Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5586 Spring River Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 5586 Spring River Avenue has a pool.
Does 5586 Spring River Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5586 Spring River Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5586 Spring River Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5586 Spring River Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way
Columbus, OH 43219
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road
Columbus, OH 43016
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
Hilliard Park
2485 Hilliard Park Blvd
Columbus, OH 43026
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St
Columbus, OH 43207

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing