All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5552 Little Falls Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5552 Little Falls Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:15 AM

5552 Little Falls Drive

5552 Little Falls Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Tuttle West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5552 Little Falls Dr, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
3 bed, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage in Dublin. Enjoy sitting on the front porch overlooking the pond. Kitchen features white cabinetry with stainless steel appliances and large dining area overlooking patio. 1st floor laundry with front load washer and dryer. Master features two walk-in closets and ensuite bath with double basin vanity and tiled shower. Large family room with gas fireplace. Community offers pool, fitness club, beach volleyball and more! Columbus Schools. 1800 for 1 year. 1700 for 2 year lease. No section 8 or vouchers. Proof of income, credit and background check required with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5552 Little Falls Drive have any available units?
5552 Little Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5552 Little Falls Drive have?
Some of 5552 Little Falls Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5552 Little Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5552 Little Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5552 Little Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5552 Little Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 5552 Little Falls Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5552 Little Falls Drive offers parking.
Does 5552 Little Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5552 Little Falls Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5552 Little Falls Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5552 Little Falls Drive has a pool.
Does 5552 Little Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 5552 Little Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5552 Little Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5552 Little Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Worthington Green
1739 Wetherburn Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Copperleaf
8619 Gold Leaf Ln
Columbus, OH 43016
Avalon Oaks
1820 Holt Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue
Columbus, OH 43214
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
The Orchard
5353 Wilcox Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Franklin Manor Apartments
1475 Stimmel Rd
Columbus, OH 43223
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 Bedroom ApartmentsColumbus 2 Bedroom Apartments
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Apartments
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing