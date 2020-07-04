552 E Sycamore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking yoga

Fully updated one side of the duplex in Schumacher place. Walking distance to Nationwide Children's hospital, Fitness Loft, Yoga, brewery, bars, and restaurants. Minutes from Downtown Columbus and Historic German Village. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, new plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tile bathroom, mounted T.V. in living room and memory foam beds. Extra Storage,washer, and dryer, in the basement. $1500/ month for 1 year lease excluding furniture. $1750/month 1 year lease with furniture. 2-11 month term leases available for increased rent amount /month.