Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:35 PM

552 E Sycamore Street

552 East Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
Location

552 East Sycamore Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
yoga
Fully updated one side of the duplex in Schumacher place. Walking distance to Nationwide Children's hospital, Fitness Loft, Yoga, brewery, bars, and restaurants. Minutes from Downtown Columbus and Historic German Village. Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, new plank flooring, carpeted bedrooms, tile bathroom, mounted T.V. in living room and memory foam beds. Extra Storage,washer, and dryer, in the basement. $1500/ month for 1 year lease excluding furniture. $1750/month 1 year lease with furniture. 2-11 month term leases available for increased rent amount /month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 552 E Sycamore Street have any available units?
552 E Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 552 E Sycamore Street have?
Some of 552 E Sycamore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 552 E Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
552 E Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 552 E Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 552 E Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 552 E Sycamore Street offer parking?
Yes, 552 E Sycamore Street offers parking.
Does 552 E Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 552 E Sycamore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 552 E Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 552 E Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 552 E Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 552 E Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 552 E Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 552 E Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.

