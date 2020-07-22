Amenities

5277 Hedgewood Road Available 11/01/19 5277 Hedgewood Road (Forest Park West) - NO SMOKING--Single family ranch 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove , refrigerator ,dishwasher. Home has family room and dining room. Rec room in basement with washer/dryer hookup. Central air, one car attached garage with opener. Small pet (25lb) $300 deposit and $15 mon. ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Fenced in back yard. Tenant pays all utilities.



