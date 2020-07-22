All apartments in Columbus
5277 Hedgewood Road
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:45 AM

5277 Hedgewood Road

5277 Hedgewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

5277 Hedgewood Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park West

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5277 Hedgewood Road Available 11/01/19 5277 Hedgewood Road (Forest Park West) - NO SMOKING--Single family ranch 3 bedroom & 1.5 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove , refrigerator ,dishwasher. Home has family room and dining room. Rec room in basement with washer/dryer hookup. Central air, one car attached garage with opener. Small pet (25lb) $300 deposit and $15 mon. ($200 refundable if no pet damage and $100 nonrefundable). Fenced in back yard. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5190255)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5277 Hedgewood Road have any available units?
5277 Hedgewood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5277 Hedgewood Road have?
Some of 5277 Hedgewood Road's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5277 Hedgewood Road currently offering any rent specials?
5277 Hedgewood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5277 Hedgewood Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5277 Hedgewood Road is pet friendly.
Does 5277 Hedgewood Road offer parking?
Yes, 5277 Hedgewood Road offers parking.
Does 5277 Hedgewood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5277 Hedgewood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5277 Hedgewood Road have a pool?
No, 5277 Hedgewood Road does not have a pool.
Does 5277 Hedgewood Road have accessible units?
No, 5277 Hedgewood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5277 Hedgewood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5277 Hedgewood Road has units with dishwashers.
