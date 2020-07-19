5261 Berthold Pass Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly volleyball court

$1300 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 92458



A meticulously maintained 3 level home at the highly sought-after Falls at Hayden Run! Freshly painted with hardwood on the 1st and 2nd floors and new, upgraded carpet on the 3rd. Entry level allows convenient access to the laundry room and oversized garage. The open concept living area includes a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite-top island to provide additional storage and surface space. Enjoy sunset views from the attached personal balcony. The top floor provides a calm environment for the 2 master suites, each with its own private bath. The community is rich in amenities including fitness centers, swimming pools, sand volleyball, and more! Celebrate this maintenance-free lifestyle at The Goat, the upscale bar and restaurant located on the premises.

Property Id 92458



