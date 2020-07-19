All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019

5261 Berthold Pass Dr

5261 Berthold Pass Dr
Location

5261 Berthold Pass Dr, Columbus, OH 43016
Tuttle West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
volleyball court
$1300 2 Bed/ 2.5 Bath - Property Id: 92458

A meticulously maintained 3 level home at the highly sought-after Falls at Hayden Run! Freshly painted with hardwood on the 1st and 2nd floors and new, upgraded carpet on the 3rd. Entry level allows convenient access to the laundry room and oversized garage. The open concept living area includes a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, and granite-top island to provide additional storage and surface space. Enjoy sunset views from the attached personal balcony. The top floor provides a calm environment for the 2 master suites, each with its own private bath. The community is rich in amenities including fitness centers, swimming pools, sand volleyball, and more! Celebrate this maintenance-free lifestyle at The Goat, the upscale bar and restaurant located on the premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92458
Property Id 92458

(RLNE4595742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have any available units?
5261 Berthold Pass Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have?
Some of 5261 Berthold Pass Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5261 Berthold Pass Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5261 Berthold Pass Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 Berthold Pass Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr offers parking.
Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr has a pool.
Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have accessible units?
No, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 Berthold Pass Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5261 Berthold Pass Dr has units with dishwashers.
