Last updated August 16 2019 at 11:10 PM

5217 Brownfield Court

5217 Brownfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

5217 Brownfield Court, Columbus, OH 43232
Walnut Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is so spacious! It features 4 bed 1.5 bathrooms, unfinished basement and a fully fenced in backyard! You won't want to miss this charming and specious home!

For more information, contact us at either 614-907-4805 EXT 3 or rentcolumbus@con-rex.com Unfortunately, this home is not qualified for Section 8. Pets welcome! We have no breed or size restrictions, but request there are no more than three animals to a home. Pet deposit is $250, maximum of $450 for three. Monthly fee of $25, maximum of $45 for three. On or before move-in, tenants must provide current veterinary records showing the breed(s), age, weight, license number and rabies shot date. Application cost $45
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5217 Brownfield Court have any available units?
5217 Brownfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 5217 Brownfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
5217 Brownfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5217 Brownfield Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5217 Brownfield Court is pet friendly.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court offer parking?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not offer parking.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court have a pool?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court have accessible units?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5217 Brownfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5217 Brownfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
