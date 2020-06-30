All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 520 Elsmere St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
520 Elsmere St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

520 Elsmere St

520 Elsmere Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 Elsmere Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 Duplex in Schumacher Place near German Village - Property Id: 176420

2 Bedroom 1/2 Duplex/Townhouse in Schumacher Place(German Village Area). Two blocks from Children's Hospital. TOTALLY REFURBISHED.
DINING RM:- Exposed brick walls,
KITCHEN:- Totally Renovated, all new cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new stainless appliances.
HALF BATH:- Just off the kitchen, newly added modern bath with square sink, high end efficiency toilet
*Full basement with washer/dryer hookup, plenty of storage space and glass block windows.
*Wood deck for grilling and outdoor entertaining
*One off street parking space
*Alarm system with smoke detectors monitoring included
*Central Air, Gas Heat, Gas hot water.
*Pet friendly at owner's discretion with initial pet fee plus a monthly fee.
All utilities are paid by the tenant. Security deposit equal to one month rent pending credit/background check.
For appointments or more information please contact Bernie
Owner pays Alarm monitoring Fee. Tenant pays all Utilities including water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176420
Property Id 176420

(RLNE5366469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Elsmere St have any available units?
520 Elsmere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Elsmere St have?
Some of 520 Elsmere St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Elsmere St currently offering any rent specials?
520 Elsmere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Elsmere St pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Elsmere St is pet friendly.
Does 520 Elsmere St offer parking?
Yes, 520 Elsmere St offers parking.
Does 520 Elsmere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Elsmere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Elsmere St have a pool?
No, 520 Elsmere St does not have a pool.
Does 520 Elsmere St have accessible units?
No, 520 Elsmere St does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Elsmere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Elsmere St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
Camden Place Apartments
4311 Camden Cir
Columbus, OH 43016
Xander on State
265 E State St
Columbus, OH 43215
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
Station 324
324 East Second Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Hidden Acres East
1359 Yorkland Rd
Columbus, OH 43232

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing