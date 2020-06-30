520 Elsmere St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 Duplex in Schumacher Place near German Village - Property Id: 176420



2 Bedroom 1/2 Duplex/Townhouse in Schumacher Place(German Village Area). Two blocks from Children's Hospital. TOTALLY REFURBISHED.

DINING RM:- Exposed brick walls,

KITCHEN:- Totally Renovated, all new cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new stainless appliances.

HALF BATH:- Just off the kitchen, newly added modern bath with square sink, high end efficiency toilet

*Full basement with washer/dryer hookup, plenty of storage space and glass block windows.

*Wood deck for grilling and outdoor entertaining

*One off street parking space

*Alarm system with smoke detectors monitoring included

*Central Air, Gas Heat, Gas hot water.

*Pet friendly at owner's discretion with initial pet fee plus a monthly fee.

All utilities are paid by the tenant. Security deposit equal to one month rent pending credit/background check.

For appointments or more information please contact Bernie

Owner pays Alarm monitoring Fee. Tenant pays all Utilities including water.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/176420

Property Id 176420



(RLNE5366469)