520 Elsmere St

Amenities
1/2 Duplex in Schumacher Place near German Village - Property Id: 176420
2 Bedroom 1/2 Duplex/Townhouse in Schumacher Place(German Village Area). Two blocks from Children's Hospital. TOTALLY REFURBISHED.
DINING RM:- Exposed brick walls,
KITCHEN:- Totally Renovated, all new cabinetry, granite counter tops, tile back splash, new stainless appliances.
HALF BATH:- Just off the kitchen, newly added modern bath with square sink, high end efficiency toilet
*Full basement with washer/dryer hookup, plenty of storage space and glass block windows.
*Wood deck for grilling and outdoor entertaining
*One off street parking space
*Alarm system with smoke detectors monitoring included
*Central Air, Gas Heat, Gas hot water.
*Pet friendly at owner's discretion with initial pet fee plus a monthly fee.
All utilities are paid by the tenant. Security deposit equal to one month rent pending credit/background check.
For appointments or more information please contact Bernie
Owner pays Alarm monitoring Fee. Tenant pays all Utilities including water.
