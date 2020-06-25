All apartments in Columbus
Columbus, OH
516 E Jenkins Ave
516 E Jenkins Ave

516 E Jenkins Ave · No Longer Available
Location

516 E Jenkins Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Vasser Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 05/01/19 516 E Jenkins Ave - Property Id: 88007

Nicely 2 bed 1 bath house for rent. New stove, dishwasher, and carpet upstairs. Has gas heat and central air. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile downstairs. Huge 24'x30' 2-car garage. Secure backyard with privacy fence. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. $1050 deposit. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and water/sewer. Landlord will pay $100 per quarter for water/sewer. The remaining water bill ballance will be sent to the tenant to pay each quarter.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 E Jenkins Ave have any available units?
516 E Jenkins Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 E Jenkins Ave have?
Some of 516 E Jenkins Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E Jenkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
516 E Jenkins Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E Jenkins Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 E Jenkins Ave is pet friendly.
Does 516 E Jenkins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 516 E Jenkins Ave offers parking.
Does 516 E Jenkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E Jenkins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E Jenkins Ave have a pool?
No, 516 E Jenkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 516 E Jenkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 516 E Jenkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E Jenkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 E Jenkins Ave has units with dishwashers.
