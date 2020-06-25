Amenities
Available 05/01/19 516 E Jenkins Ave - Property Id: 88007
Nicely 2 bed 1 bath house for rent. New stove, dishwasher, and carpet upstairs. Has gas heat and central air. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile downstairs. Huge 24'x30' 2-car garage. Secure backyard with privacy fence. $300 non-refundable pet deposit. $1050 deposit. Tenant pays for electric, gas, and water/sewer. Landlord will pay $100 per quarter for water/sewer. The remaining water bill ballance will be sent to the tenant to pay each quarter.
