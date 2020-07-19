All apartments in Columbus
514 Olpp Avenue
514 Olpp Avenue

514 Olpp Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Olpp Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus. FIRST MONTH'S RENT IS FREE! - Two bedroom, one bathroom double in Columbus .

FIRST MONTHS RENT FREE!

Tenant pays, gas and electric. Water and trash is paid.

This is a nonsmoking unit.

Section 8 is not accepted at this property.

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee. To apply online - www.roostrentals4u.com

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact or visit the office @1636 North Yellow Springs Street Springfield Ohio, 45504.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4994814)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Olpp Avenue have any available units?
514 Olpp Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 514 Olpp Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
514 Olpp Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Olpp Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 514 Olpp Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue offer parking?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue have a pool?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue have accessible units?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Olpp Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Olpp Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
