5123 Delancey Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for Rent Immediately - Come see this partially furnished spacious home located in Rittenhouse Square off of Reed and Bethel Road. This unit comes with 3-bedrooms, one full bath, and one half bathroom. The large master bedroom includes two spacious walk-in closets. The unit includes a partially finished basement that has a lightly furnished guest room and a Washer and Dryer for your convenience. The unit also comes with a nice fenced patio, a one car garage, plus one assigned parking spot, and visitor park spot on side of the residence.Nearby access to 315 allows for a 10-15 minute trip to OSU and/or downtown. The unit is also within walking distance to many nearby stores and restaurants.***Pet & smoke-free residence*** 24hr maintenance .