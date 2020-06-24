All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 5123 Delancey Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
5123 Delancey Street
Last updated May 22 2019 at 6:24 AM

5123 Delancey Street

5123 Delancey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5123 Delancey Street, Columbus, OH 43220
Knolls West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for Rent Immediately - Come see this partially furnished spacious home located in Rittenhouse Square off of Reed and Bethel Road. This unit comes with 3-bedrooms, one full bath, and one half bathroom. The large master bedroom includes two spacious walk-in closets. The unit includes a partially finished basement that has a lightly furnished guest room and a Washer and Dryer for your convenience. The unit also comes with a nice fenced patio, a one car garage, plus one assigned parking spot, and visitor park spot on side of the residence.Nearby access to 315 allows for a 10-15 minute trip to OSU and/or downtown. The unit is also within walking distance to many nearby stores and restaurants.***Pet & smoke-free residence*** 24hr maintenance .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Delancey Street have any available units?
5123 Delancey Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Delancey Street have?
Some of 5123 Delancey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Delancey Street currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Delancey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Delancey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Delancey Street is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Delancey Street offer parking?
Yes, 5123 Delancey Street offers parking.
Does 5123 Delancey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Delancey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Delancey Street have a pool?
No, 5123 Delancey Street does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Delancey Street have accessible units?
No, 5123 Delancey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Delancey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5123 Delancey Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Dennison
789 Dennison Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W
Columbus, OH 43215
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy
Columbus, OH 43240
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E
Columbus, OH 43231

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing