51 West Blenkner Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

****One Month Free with a 22 Month Lease***

1-BR condo in the historic Schlee Malt House, in the heart of Downtown Columbus' Brewery District, with easy access to dining & nightlife, downtown offices, German Village, Audubon Metro Park, & the Scioto Mile. This gorgeous old building has been updated to suit today's lifestyles, without sacrificing the old-world charm & unique character of the historic space. Huge living area with vaulted ceilings & large windows to highlight architectural details like arched entryways, brick walls, rustic beams, hardwood floors, & exposed ductwork. Tasteful updates like granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & overhead lighting bring modern convenience & style to the space. Other amenities include washer & dryer right in the condo & reserved covered parking in a secure, gated lot.

Contact us to schedule a showing.