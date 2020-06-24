All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

51 West Blenkner Street

51 West Blenkner Street · No Longer Available
Location

51 West Blenkner Street, Columbus, OH 43215
Brewery District

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
****One Month Free with a 22 Month Lease***
1-BR condo in the historic Schlee Malt House, in the heart of Downtown Columbus' Brewery District, with easy access to dining & nightlife, downtown offices, German Village, Audubon Metro Park, & the Scioto Mile. This gorgeous old building has been updated to suit today's lifestyles, without sacrificing the old-world charm & unique character of the historic space. Huge living area with vaulted ceilings & large windows to highlight architectural details like arched entryways, brick walls, rustic beams, hardwood floors, & exposed ductwork. Tasteful updates like granite counters, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans & overhead lighting bring modern convenience & style to the space. Other amenities include washer & dryer right in the condo & reserved covered parking in a secure, gated lot.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 51 West Blenkner Street have any available units?
51 West Blenkner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 51 West Blenkner Street have?
Some of 51 West Blenkner Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 51 West Blenkner Street currently offering any rent specials?
51 West Blenkner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 51 West Blenkner Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 51 West Blenkner Street is pet friendly.
Does 51 West Blenkner Street offer parking?
Yes, 51 West Blenkner Street offers parking.
Does 51 West Blenkner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 51 West Blenkner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 51 West Blenkner Street have a pool?
No, 51 West Blenkner Street does not have a pool.
Does 51 West Blenkner Street have accessible units?
No, 51 West Blenkner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 51 West Blenkner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 51 West Blenkner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
