Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

504 Elsmere St

504 Elsmere Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 Elsmere Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Schumaker Place Rental/German Village Area - Property Id: 101443

2 bedroom 1.5 bath on the border of German Village. West of Parson Ave and 2 blocks south of Livingston. Freshly paint, laundry hook up on the first floor. Bedrooms are large 13.9 x 13.9 and first floor has very high ceiling. Back patio fenced in to enjoy your summer evening cookouts and a balcony on one of your bedrooms. Tenants pay electric and gas. Water included in rent. Owner is Real Estate Agent in the state of Ohio.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/101443p
Property Id 101443

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5192909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Elsmere St have any available units?
504 Elsmere St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 Elsmere St have?
Some of 504 Elsmere St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Elsmere St currently offering any rent specials?
504 Elsmere St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Elsmere St pet-friendly?
No, 504 Elsmere St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 504 Elsmere St offer parking?
No, 504 Elsmere St does not offer parking.
Does 504 Elsmere St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Elsmere St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Elsmere St have a pool?
No, 504 Elsmere St does not have a pool.
Does 504 Elsmere St have accessible units?
No, 504 Elsmere St does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Elsmere St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Elsmere St has units with dishwashers.

