Last updated January 22 2020 at 9:30 PM

4943 Old Tree Avenue

4943 Old Tree Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4943 Old Tree Avenue, Columbus, OH 43228
Cherry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Receive one month free if leased and moved in by February 14th!
Beuatiful 3 Bed 1.5 Home in Southwest Columbus! This home features a front and back porch, perfect for sipping coffee or entertaining guests, as well as a fully fenced backyard perfect for pets. Inside contains a dining room, two living rooms, a kitchen and three spacious bedrooms! Foodies will love all of the local food trucks and restaurants.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have any available units?
4943 Old Tree Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 4943 Old Tree Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Old Tree Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Old Tree Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4943 Old Tree Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue offer parking?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have a pool?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4943 Old Tree Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4943 Old Tree Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
