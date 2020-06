Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Two Bedroom Two Bath Single Family!! - Welcome to your new home!

This two bedroom, two bath home has much to offer!

With over 1,000 square feet of space, you will notice spacious room that have a great look and feel to them.

Not only that, but also the back yard, has much to offer given it has a concrete parking/patio area!

Be sure to contact us for your personal tour!



Era Real Solutions

www.realsolutionsrentals.com



No Cats Allowed



