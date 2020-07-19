All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 4717 Lyndenhall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
4717 Lyndenhall Drive
Last updated January 17 2020 at 8:34 PM

4717 Lyndenhall Drive

4717 Lyndenhall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4717 Lyndenhall Drive, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
In this spacious 3-bedroom/ 2.5 bath 1,840-SF home in Columbus, Ohio! There are so many fantastic features of this home! First of all this home is a corner lot! There is a huge master suite with a walk-in closet for your wardrobe, vanity, engaging living room. The laundry room is on the main floor! Easy to access! There is also a second sitting area upstairs! This property does have a fully fenced in backyard and a 2-car attached garage!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have any available units?
4717 Lyndenhall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have?
Some of 4717 Lyndenhall Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4717 Lyndenhall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4717 Lyndenhall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4717 Lyndenhall Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive offers parking.
Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have a pool?
No, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have accessible units?
No, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4717 Lyndenhall Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4717 Lyndenhall Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
The Chelsea
4120 Quentin Blvd
Columbus, OH 43230
Fireproof Short North
1020 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd
Columbus, OH 43219
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing