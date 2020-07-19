4717 Lyndenhall Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

In this spacious 3-bedroom/ 2.5 bath 1,840-SF home in Columbus, Ohio! There are so many fantastic features of this home! First of all this home is a corner lot! There is a huge master suite with a walk-in closet for your wardrobe, vanity, engaging living room. The laundry room is on the main floor! Easy to access! There is also a second sitting area upstairs! This property does have a fully fenced in backyard and a 2-car attached garage!



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

