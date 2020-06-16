4668 Cadmus Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath. There is an added storage area under the staircase. Upstairs, there are two considerably sized bedrooms with built-ins in the double closets and built-ins in the guest room, with a Jack and Jill bathroom! The Alkire Park community offers a pool, work-out facility, clubhouse, and park for your leisure. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.

Located within Alkire Park Condominium Association