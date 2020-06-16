All apartments in Columbus
4668 Cadmus Drive

4668 Cadmus Drive · (614) 401-3845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4668 Cadmus Drive, Columbus, OH 43228
Holt-Alkire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Available Immediately. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo has new flooring throughout and also has a new stove and refrigerator. The lower level has a spacious living room with an eat-in dining area, laundry room, and half bath. There is an added storage area under the staircase. Upstairs, there are two considerably sized bedrooms with built-ins in the double closets and built-ins in the guest room, with a Jack and Jill bathroom! The Alkire Park community offers a pool, work-out facility, clubhouse, and park for your leisure. Close to lots of shopping and restaurants with easy access to Interstate 270. Come make this your home.
Located within Alkire Park Condominium Association

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Cadmus Drive have any available units?
4668 Cadmus Drive has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 Cadmus Drive have?
Some of 4668 Cadmus Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Cadmus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Cadmus Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Cadmus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4668 Cadmus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4668 Cadmus Drive offer parking?
No, 4668 Cadmus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4668 Cadmus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Cadmus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Cadmus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4668 Cadmus Drive has a pool.
Does 4668 Cadmus Drive have accessible units?
No, 4668 Cadmus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Cadmus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 Cadmus Drive has units with dishwashers.
