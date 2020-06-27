Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

457 N Monroe Ave Available 10/26/19 RENT TO OWN ONLY...5BR, 2 Bth, 2 Story, Minutes From Downtown, OSU, Call 614-361-3919 for details & availability!! - Come enjoy your enchanting vintage home in King Lincoln. Up and coming, close to downtown, Bexley, Old Town East, Short North, and German Village. 5 bedrooms, with extra storage in the attic, Fridge/Stove, 2 car garage, and fenced in front yard.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.

Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount



DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions, felonies.



Please email serious inquires buyhousecolumbus@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3757905)