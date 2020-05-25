All apartments in Columbus
454 Forest St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

454 Forest St

454 Forest Street · No Longer Available
Location

454 Forest Street, Columbus, OH 43206
Schumacher Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great property for rent in an unbeatable location! 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Property has granite counter tops, exposed brick, huge kitchen and a space for a home office! Backyard is fully fenced with a private deck and 2 off street parking spots! Close to downtown and less than a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-70, 71, 670 and 315. Close to the Parson's Avenue Redevelopment – brand new brewery's and restaurants opening soon! Perfect location to enjoy all the shops and restaurants that German Village has to offer. Tenants responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 454 Forest St have any available units?
454 Forest St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 454 Forest St have?
Some of 454 Forest St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 454 Forest St currently offering any rent specials?
454 Forest St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 454 Forest St pet-friendly?
Yes, 454 Forest St is pet friendly.
Does 454 Forest St offer parking?
No, 454 Forest St does not offer parking.
Does 454 Forest St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 454 Forest St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 454 Forest St have a pool?
No, 454 Forest St does not have a pool.
Does 454 Forest St have accessible units?
No, 454 Forest St does not have accessible units.
Does 454 Forest St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 454 Forest St has units with dishwashers.
