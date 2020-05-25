454 Forest St

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning

Great property for rent in an unbeatable location! 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Property has granite counter tops, exposed brick, huge kitchen and a space for a home office! Backyard is fully fenced with a private deck and 2 off street parking spots! Close to downtown and less than a 10-minute walk to Nationwide Children's Hospital. Easy access to I-70, 71, 670 and 315. Close to the Parson's Avenue Redevelopment – brand new brewery's and restaurants opening soon! Perfect location to enjoy all the shops and restaurants that German Village has to offer. Tenants responsible for utilities.