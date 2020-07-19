All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 427 Bricktone Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
427 Bricktone Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

427 Bricktone Road

427 Bricktone Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
East Broad
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

427 Bricktone Rd, Columbus, OH 43004
East Broad

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Bricktone Road have any available units?
427 Bricktone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 427 Bricktone Road currently offering any rent specials?
427 Bricktone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Bricktone Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Bricktone Road is pet friendly.
Does 427 Bricktone Road offer parking?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not offer parking.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have a pool?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have a pool.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have accessible units?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Bricktone Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 427 Bricktone Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
The Diplomat
9 Buttles Avenue
Columbus, OH 43215
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East
Columbus, OH 43235
Polaris Place
8901 Antares Park Dr
Columbus, OH 43240
The Hub Short North
20 E Hubbard Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestIndependence Village
Little TurtleEast BroadRiverside
Forest Park EastDexter Falls

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing