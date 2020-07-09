414 E. 13th Ave

All apartments in Columbus
Location

414 East Thirteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Indianola Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f745a803c ---- Live minutes away from the Ohio State University in this spacious four bedroom one bath duplex. All appliances included (including washer and dryer). Schedule a showing to view this property in person today! &bull; Neighborhood and Community Amenities &bull; Minutes away from The Ohio State University &bull; Property Restrictions &bull; Pet Policy: Dogs and cats allowed No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No Smoking. Section 8 Policy: No Section 8. &bull; Property Description Details &bull; Flooring: Hardwood Parking: On and off street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: Duplex Utilities Included: None Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility &bull; Application, Lease Terms, and Fees &bull; Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month&rsquo;s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: August 12, 2019-July 31, 2020 Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. &bull; Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial &bull; Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Income requirements may be waived for full time students Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 414 E. 13th Ave have any available units?
414 E. 13th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 414 E. 13th Ave have?
Some of 414 E. 13th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 414 E. 13th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
414 E. 13th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 414 E. 13th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 414 E. 13th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 414 E. 13th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 414 E. 13th Ave offers parking.
Does 414 E. 13th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 414 E. 13th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 414 E. 13th Ave have a pool?
No, 414 E. 13th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 414 E. 13th Ave have accessible units?
No, 414 E. 13th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 414 E. 13th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 414 E. 13th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
