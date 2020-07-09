414 E. 13th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6f745a803c ---- Live minutes away from the Ohio State University in this spacious four bedroom one bath duplex. All appliances included (including washer and dryer). Schedule a showing to view this property in person today! • Neighborhood and Community Amenities • Minutes away from The Ohio State University • Property Restrictions • Pet Policy: Dogs and cats allowed No exotic pets. Smoking Policy: No Smoking. Section 8 Policy: No Section 8. • Property Description Details • Flooring: Hardwood Parking: On and off street parking Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer Property Type: Duplex Utilities Included: None Yard: N/A A/C: Central Landscaping: Landlord responsibility • Application, Lease Terms, and Fees • Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older). Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score. Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable). Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord. Lease Length: August 12, 2019-July 31, 2020 Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities. • Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial • Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years. Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years. Credit score below 575 (575-639 requires a double deposit equal to two month's rent. 640 for normal deposit of one month's rent). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants. Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants. Income requirements may be waived for full time students Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting). We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers. This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary. Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes *All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*