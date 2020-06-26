All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

41 W. 5th Ave

41 West Fifth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

41 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Short North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 05/10/20 Short North Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 16099

Recently remodeled single family house less than a block from High Street. New hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Refinished hardwoods on 2nd floor. New kitchen and bathroom with stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. New doors and windows. New HVAC. Beautiful original mantles. Fenced in private yard with 2 off street parking spots. Well behaved pets are welcome with refundable $500 pet deposit and $25/month/pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/16099
Property Id 16099

(RLNE5724214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41 W. 5th Ave have any available units?
41 W. 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 41 W. 5th Ave have?
Some of 41 W. 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41 W. 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
41 W. 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41 W. 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 41 W. 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 41 W. 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 41 W. 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 41 W. 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41 W. 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41 W. 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 41 W. 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 41 W. 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 41 W. 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 41 W. 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41 W. 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
