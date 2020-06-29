All apartments in Columbus
3804 Big Walnut Drive

3804 Big Walnut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3804 Big Walnut Drive, Columbus, OH 43125
Three Rivers

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before May 29th.
THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE ANY LONGER!

This 3 bedroom 1.5 Bath home has a ton to offer! It has fresh new paint and brand new flooring! This is a multilevel home. When you go upstairs you are greeted with an open concept living room which is connected to the nice size eat in kitchen! To the right of the kitchen is a hallway that leads to the full bathroom, linen closet and bedrooms. The lower level has a second living area and a half bathroom with an entrance to the one car attached garage! It doesn't stop there this home also has a fully fenced in yard!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have any available units?
3804 Big Walnut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 3804 Big Walnut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3804 Big Walnut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3804 Big Walnut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3804 Big Walnut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3804 Big Walnut Drive offers parking.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3804 Big Walnut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have a pool?
No, 3804 Big Walnut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have accessible units?
No, 3804 Big Walnut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3804 Big Walnut Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3804 Big Walnut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3804 Big Walnut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

