37 East Innis Avenue - 37

dishwasher parking recently renovated

Beautifully rehabbed half-double with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and wide-open floor plan. Tucked in one of Columbus' hottest neighborhoods, this stylish home features a full basement, new roof, new plumbing, new electric, all new drywall and all new flooring. Bright, open kitchen features high end quartz countertops, shaker white cabinets, and under mount farmhouse sink. Brand new, sparkling bathroom and 2 off street parking spaces off the alley in back. There are 2 units available. Approved applicant can choose between the available units.



Section 8 accepted. Voucher should be no less than $1200.



Absolutely no pets accepted.



All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:

1) Prior evictions

2) Criminal history

3) Credit history

4) Total household income (should be at least $2700/month)



Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.