37 East Innis Avenue - 37
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

37 East Innis Avenue - 37

37 E Innis Ave · No Longer Available
Location

37 E Innis Ave, Columbus, OH 43207
Reeb-Hosack

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautifully rehabbed half-double with 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath and wide-open floor plan. Tucked in one of Columbus' hottest neighborhoods, this stylish home features a full basement, new roof, new plumbing, new electric, all new drywall and all new flooring. Bright, open kitchen features high end quartz countertops, shaker white cabinets, and under mount farmhouse sink. Brand new, sparkling bathroom and 2 off street parking spaces off the alley in back. There are 2 units available. Approved applicant can choose between the available units.

Section 8 accepted. Voucher should be no less than $1200.

Absolutely no pets accepted.

All possible tenants will submit a $40 application before move-in. From this application, we will review:
1) Prior evictions
2) Criminal history
3) Credit history
4) Total household income (should be at least $2700/month)

Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have any available units?
37 East Innis Avenue - 37 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 currently offering any rent specials?
37 East Innis Avenue - 37 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 pet-friendly?
No, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 offer parking?
Yes, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 offers parking.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have a pool?
No, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 does not have a pool.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have accessible units?
No, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 does not have accessible units.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 East Innis Avenue - 37 does not have units with air conditioning.
